Vienna Therapy.

Nychos & Freud.

Nychos (c) Silke Lapina © Silke Lapina

Vienna, the source of inspiration.

Revealing the innermost essence. Both Freud and street artist Nychos combine psychoanalysis with art to bring the hidden to light.

Just as Freud drew inspiration from Vienna, Nychos looks to historic Viennese places with a dark past – such as the Madhouse Tower in the old Vienna General Hospital where Freud once taught. Whether walking along the Ringstrasse or relaxing at his favourite coffee house at Café Landtmann, both men are rooted to this special city and share the desire to reveal inner secrets.

More about Freud in Vienna

in partnership with

The online travel guide for Vienna The online travel guide for Vienna
Close Share

Share this site:
Close Share

Share your Mind Map:
Close Share

Locationtitle

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
More information